HSBC Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €81.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.56 ($137.86).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €108.90 ($126.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.88. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 1-year high of €114.60 ($133.26).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.