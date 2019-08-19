Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.55.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($8.85). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

