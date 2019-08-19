Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post sales of $31.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.75 billion and the highest is $31.44 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $30.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $111.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 billion to $111.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $115.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.52 billion to $116.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.85. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.