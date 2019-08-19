Hiveterminal Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,572.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $25,572.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.01346580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00093450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

