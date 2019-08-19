Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,939 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 525,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 443,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 83,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $77.42. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $74.98 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. Berenberg Bank raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

