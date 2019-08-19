Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,167,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $32,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. 214,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,787,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

