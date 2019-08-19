HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273,687.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $273,687.00 and approximately $14,891.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00262846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.01342085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00092792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000421 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.