Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.52 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to announce sales of $173.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.25 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $175.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $690.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.64 million to $701.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $715.51 million, with estimates ranging from $699.41 million to $739.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

HTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.