HC Wainwright Analysts Give Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) a $2.00 Price Target

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) received a $2.00 price target from HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 422.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. 380,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,849. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 82,549.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.40% of Oragenics worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.