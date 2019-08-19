Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $286,952.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

