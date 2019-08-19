Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.59

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$4.59 ($3.26) and last traded at A$4.56 ($3.23), with a volume of 753342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.56 ($3.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.98.

About Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

