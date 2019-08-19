Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,984.98

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,984.98 and traded as high as $1,951.00. Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at $1,915.50, with a volume of 650,321 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,826.11 ($23.86).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,019.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.98. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

