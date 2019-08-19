GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS GCOW traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

