GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

