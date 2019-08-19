GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 592.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $108.22.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.