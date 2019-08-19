GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 149.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,835. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.