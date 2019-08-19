GWM Advisors LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.69% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 1,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $62.87.

