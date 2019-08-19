GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $62.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

