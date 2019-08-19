GWM Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,529 shares of company stock worth $5,836,116. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.19. 11,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.28. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

