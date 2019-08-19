Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after buying an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after acquiring an additional 214,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,567,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,250,000 after acquiring an additional 248,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,834,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,167,115. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

