Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 2,854 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,482. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

