Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.92

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.92 and traded as high as $25.20. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a market cap of $687.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

