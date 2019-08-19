Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.76

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.76 and traded as high as $142.69. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV shares last traded at $140.83, with a volume of 2,793 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 5.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

