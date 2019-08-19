GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Set at $100.00 by DA Davidson

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) received a $100.00 price objective from analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 2,115,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,433. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

