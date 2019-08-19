Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greif updated adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019 at $3.70-$4.00. The mid-point of the guidance reflects growth of 7.8% in 2018. The outlook has been updated to include the impact of the acquired Caraustar business. Greif will benefit from its focus on acquisition, operational execution, capital discipline, and a strong and diverse product portfolio. In 2019, The company's restructuring activities will focus on rationalizing operations and close underperforming assets in the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services and Flexible Products & Services segments. However, high debt following the acquisition remains a concern. The volume in Western and Central Europe also remained muted due to trade uncertainty, which is likely to continue in fiscal 2019.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Greif currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.29. 89,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter G. Watson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,673. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Greif by 31.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,997,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

