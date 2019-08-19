Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,997.07

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,997.07 and traded as high as $2,034.00. Greggs shares last traded at $2,022.00, with a volume of 367,725 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,297.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,997.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.90 ($0.61) per share. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total transaction of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

