Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.28.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.19. 375,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,745. The company has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,046,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

