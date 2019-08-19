Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,761 Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 18.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the first quarter worth $229,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the second quarter worth $255,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 76.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,673. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

