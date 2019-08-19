Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tapestry by 217.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. 6,754,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.79. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

