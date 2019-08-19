Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.99 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.