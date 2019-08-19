Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.79

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.79 and traded as high as $28.36. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 202,255 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Great-West Lifeco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.