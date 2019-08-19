Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $139.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.52. 267,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,836. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at $40,367,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $8,300,180 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,002,000 after buying an additional 1,116,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 552,523 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,924,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,388,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after buying an additional 327,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,203,000 after buying an additional 135,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

