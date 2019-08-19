Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $3.54. Goldplat shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 6,715 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

