Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 2,406 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $510,336.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,124.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,785,715 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $284,807 and sold 1,802,710 shares valued at $25,745,959.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.