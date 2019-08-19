Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSC stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,657. The firm has a market cap of $458.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.49. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.59.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.