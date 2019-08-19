GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.60. GMP Capital shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 9,750 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $189.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.32.

GMP Capital Company Profile

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

