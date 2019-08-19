Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Globant stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 462,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,601. Globant has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 42.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.