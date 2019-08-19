Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 25,683 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 25,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $80,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 112 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $325.92.
- On Monday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,265 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $12,965.60.
- On Friday, August 9th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 18,333 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $56,098.98.
- On Monday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 12,527 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $38,082.08.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,258 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $103,801.74.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,054 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $18,222.54.
- On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $48,368.32.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 50,736 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $148,656.48.
- On Friday, July 26th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 15,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $39,922.56.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $19,196.48.
BTN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,426. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.05.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
