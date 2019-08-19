Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 25,683 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 25,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $80,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 112 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $325.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,265 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $12,965.60.

On Friday, August 9th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 18,333 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $56,098.98.

On Monday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 12,527 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $38,082.08.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,258 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $103,801.74.

On Friday, August 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,054 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $18,222.54.

On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $48,368.32.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 50,736 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $148,656.48.

On Friday, July 26th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 15,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $39,922.56.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $19,196.48.

BTN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,426. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

