Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET) Trading Down 7.7%

Glance Technologies Inc (CNSX:GET)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 178,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET)

Glance Technologies Inc, a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile payments application; Glance Merchant App, a mobile point-of-sale and loyalty solution; and Glance Coin is the cryptocurrency for consumers and gives merchants next-level control in creating and customizing the special offer.

