Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,629 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,464,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,747,000 after acquiring an additional 667,995 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,359,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.20. 389,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,132. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

