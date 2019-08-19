Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,478 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,963,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 475,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 387,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

