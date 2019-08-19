Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 266 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,520. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $314.14 and a twelve month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,301 shares of company stock worth $479,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

