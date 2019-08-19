Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 10,173 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,876. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

