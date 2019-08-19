GET Protocol Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $708.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.04751063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.