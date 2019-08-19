GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $41,355.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 835,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,641 shares of company stock valued at $249,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNMK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.