General Electric’s (GE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.
NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 111,161,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,361,424. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.
In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 252,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 794,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,045. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 398,868 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
