General Electric’s (GE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 111,161,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,361,424. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 252,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 794,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,045. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 398,868 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

