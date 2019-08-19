Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $198.15

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $198.15 and traded as low as $174.42. Genel Energy shares last traded at $182.80, with a volume of 468,686 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GENL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.15.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.