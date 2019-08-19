Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 145100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
GXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $92.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
