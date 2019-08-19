Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 145100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

GXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $92.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.

In other news, Director Don Gray bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,650,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,836,642.74. Insiders purchased a total of 136,356 shares of company stock worth $80,246 in the last quarter.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

