Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.15. 5,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,123. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $272,198.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,174,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

