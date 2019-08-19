Garmin’s (GRMN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.66.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. Garmin has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $32,478,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,204,535.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $15,654,367.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,108,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,419,145 shares of company stock valued at $426,199,229. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Garmin by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

